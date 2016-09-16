Multiple drug-related charges made by Williams Lake RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP said Friday there are outstanding arrest warrants for Ashley Pigeon, 31, and Dustin Poudrier, 29, on drug-related offences.

Two days after circulating a letter to parents warning about the dangers of fentanyl, RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley announced Friday nine people have been charged with multiple drug-related offences in Williams Lake, including one person possessing heroin laced with the deadly opioid.

"We are going to make sure we do our due diligence to keep focusing on drug traffickers in this community," said Pelley Friday. "We did the talking to the parents part with the letter about fentanyl earlier this week and now we wanted to let the public know about our enforcement efforts."

In total, 16 charges of drug trafficking were approved by Crown Counsel and arrest warrants were issued for each of the accused.

One of the individuals is charged with trafficking heroin cut with fentanyl, while significant quantities of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana were also seized, Pelley said.

Arrest warrants for seven of the nine people charged were executed throughout the last two days.

Pelley said Gurinder Aulakh, James Nelson, Cody Wilkinson, Gabriel Billy, Rena Maye Leon, Jesse Rudichuk and Peter Murtagh were all arrested for trafficking a controlled substance under Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Outstanding arrest warrants remain for Ashley Pigeon, 31, described as a First Nations female, five feet tall, weighing 121 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and Dustin Poudrier, 29, described as a Caucasian male, five foot, four inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The RCMP confirmed a search warrant executed at an Edwards Drive residence on June 8, 2016, was a direct result of information obtained by investigators during a project to focus on drug traffickers.

“The illicit sale and distribution of drugs within the community of Williams Lake is a strategic priority of the detachment and the individuals responsible will be held fully accountable by our judicial system," Pelley said. "It will remain a top priority targeting drug trafficking and making the streets safer for all our community members."

The RCMP continue to work with partners in the community and are making a very good headway, he added.

If the public sees either Pigeon or Poudrier they are encouraged to call police or dial 911 and under no circumstances should anyone try and apprehend these individuals, Pelley said.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious behaviour or residences that may be related to suspected drug trafficking by calling (250) 392-6211 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS.