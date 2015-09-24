RV only parking to be removed near Boitanio Park in Williams Lake

Borland Street will become a two-hour parking zone again after Williams Lake city council agreed to remove the RV-only-parking there.

The city is removing the RV-only-parking on Borland Street across from Boitanio Park in Williams Lake after unanimously approving a recommendation from Des Webster, the city's director of protective services.

"We get complaints all the time, especially through the summer when the park is used, specifically when there is an event like the Farmers Market or the Children's Festival," Webster told the Tribune Wednesday after council approved the change at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Council also approved changing the parking on Seventh Avenue North from one-hour to two-hour parking.

Those two streets provide the prime parking for the park, and for it to be solely for RVs did not make a lot of sense, Webster said.

"We are trying to encourage citizens to use the park more, yet we don't provide parking for them so it made sense to revamp the requirements from RV parking back to two-hour parking because it gives people better access to the park."

Webster said the signs will be going up hopefully next week and once they are up, the new parking will be in effect.

Going forward the bylaw office will enforce the two-hour parking, but Webster said that will be easier than trying to enforce the RV-only-parking.

To enforce regulations as they were, the bylaw officers would have had to ticket everybody that goes to the events in the park.

"Logistically it did not make sense," Webster said. "In my experience I've seen very few RVs parked there."

The RV parking only signs have been in place since 2010 after a direction from the city council of the day.