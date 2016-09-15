- Home
News
Rail tie burning petition advocated
Local resident Peter Epp wants to start a petition against rail tie burning at Atlantic Power. “If it gets the go ahead the residents should sign a petition that the city should cut the plant off from using water from the city’s aquifer,” Epp said Thursday.
