Rail tie burning petition advocated

Local resident Peter Epp wants to start a petition against rail tie burning at Atlantic Power. “If it gets the go ahead the residents should sign a petition that the city should cut the plant off from using water from the city’s aquifer,” Epp said Thursday. - Monica Lamb-Yorski photo
— image credit: Monica Lamb-Yorski photo
  • by  Williams Lake B.C.
  • Williams Lake B.C. posted Sep 15, 2016 at 8:00 PM
