Doherty made fisheries critic

Cariboo Prince George MP Todd Doherty has been appointed as the official opposition critic for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

In making the announcement Thursday, Rona Ambrose, Leader of the Official Opposition and Member of Parliament for Sturgeon River – Parkland, and Doherty said the appointment is in addition to Doherty’s role as Critic for Asia-Pacific Gateway.

“I am honoured to once again have the opportunity to not only represent the constituents of Cariboo – Prince George, but to serve as critic in these vital roles. I look forward to these new responsibilities, and the chance to serve as an effective member of our Conservative team,” Doherty said.

“Todd Doherty has been an effective MP from British Columbia and will hold the Liberals to account on the Fisheries and Coast Guard files, including the appearance of conflict of interest by the Minister,” Ambrose said.