City council briefs from Sept. 13 meeting

Milo MacDonald in his official capacity as the city’s chief administrative officer during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. MacDonald was the Williams Lake RCMP’s inspector up until he accepted the position with the city.

City council briefs from its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13

City council approved use of the lower floor of the Scout Island Nature Centre for a Kindergarten in partnership with the Williams Lake Field Naturalists and Cariboo Chilcotin School District 27.

The partnership is subject to seven clauses ranging from amending the insurance to name the kindergarten to confirmation the main floor of the centre is still used for displays, community bookings and nature education programming. The city also agreed to assume the costs of safety upgrades to the centre for the kindergarten program.

Harvest Run

In a report, the city’s recreation co-ordinator, notified council of the Second Annual Fall Harvest Run and Event, taking place Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Potato House requests support

Council agreed to write a letter of support for the Potato House Sustainable Society’s grant application to National Trust Canada’s This Place Matters program for a $40,000 crowd-source competition toward the 2017 Halloween Downtown Door to Door Event.

In a letter to council executive director Mary Forbes said the event will be a partnership with the Williams Lake Central Business Association to further support local merchants and the heritage of the community.

This year the Potato House will replace its annual Zombie Walk with a costume parade to be more inclusive of all ages and demographics, Forbes said.

It will take place on Halloween Night, Monday, Oct. 31.

Staff to investigate children’s fishing wharf and boardwalk

Last month council was made aware of the opportunity to apply in partnership with the Williams Lake Field Naturalists for 2017 grant funding from the TD Friends of the Environment Fund who proposed a nature playground.

Council agreed to thank the Field Naturalists for bringing the information to the attention of council and directed staff to investigate the costs of installing a children’s fishing wharf and boardwalk at the Comer Street and valley ponds area in the River Valley, pending response from BC Rail on the land acquisition.