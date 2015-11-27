Enterovirus found in 8 B.C. children this summer

Several cases of the respiratory illness enterovirus have been detected in children in B.C. this summer, prompting a warning to take precautions from the provincial centre for disease control.

The BCCDC says eight children, most of them under two years old, have had confirmed cases of the infection.

Most people with enterovirus have only mild, cold-like symptoms, but the more severe cases can come with neurological complications such as muscle weakness or even paralysis.

People with asthma and other lung conditions are more susceptible to serious complications.

CDC epidemiologist Dr. Danuta Skowronski says the numbers are low so far, but more infections are likely to occur in the fall and early winter period.

Unlike the flu, there is no vaccine available for enterovirus and officials say cleaning hands regularly and staying home when you are ill to protect yourself and others will help stop the circulation of the virus.

The Canadian Press