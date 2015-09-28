One man found dead following search for missing rafters

The Chilcotin River, seen here at Farwell Canyon, was the scene of a search and recovery Thursday morning after rafters were report overdue following a trip on the popular river Wednesday.

One rafter has died and another was found safe Thursday morning (Sept. 15) following a report of overdue rafters on the Chilcotin River.

Authorities were notified on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that two missing rafters failed to return from a trip on the Chilcotin River. Both men were expected to arrive at 3 p.m., according to North District Advisory NCO Media Relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

The men had been rafting on the Chilcotin River from Bull Canyon Recreation Site towards Farwell Canyon. Bull Canyon Recreation Site is approximately 120 kilometers west of Williams Lake.

The Williams Lake RCMP were notified at 10:21 p.m. and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue personnel were activated, she said.

Thursday morning search and rescue members located the body of the victim on the north side of the Chilcotin River in the Alexis Creek RCMP Detachment area. Police were notified that the other male was located alive by other people in the area and transported to Williams Lake.

Saunderson said the BC Coroner Service has been contacted and is investigating. Name of the deceased man is not being released at this time. Williams Lake RCMP, Alexis Creek RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Office continue their investigation.