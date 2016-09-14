  • Connect with Us

News

Williams Lake RCMP investigate stabbing

Police investigate stabbing - image submitted
Police investigate stabbing
— image credit: image submitted
  • by  Angie Mindus - Williams Lake Tribune
  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 10:00 AM

Williams Lake RCMP confirmed a stabbing took place in the Williams Lake area Tuesday evening, Sept. 13, but are releasing few other details.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police were called to a residence where they discovered a male victim had been stabbed.

Byron said he could not release any other information surrounding the investigation at this time.

A press release on the matter is expected to be released by police sometime Wednesday.

 

