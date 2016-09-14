BREAKING
News
Williams Lake RCMP investigate stabbing
Police investigate stabbing
Williams Lake RCMP confirmed a stabbing took place in the Williams Lake area Tuesday evening, Sept. 13, but are releasing few other details.
Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police were called to a residence where they discovered a male victim had been stabbed.
Byron said he could not release any other information surrounding the investigation at this time.
A press release on the matter is expected to be released by police sometime Wednesday.
