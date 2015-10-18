Two-vehicle crash sends passenger to hospital

A female is in hospital with substantial injuries after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Carson Drive Tuesday.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the injured person was a passenger in a red Subaru that was travelling northbound, attempting to turn left onto Carson Drive.

"The Subaru crashed into a one-ton Dodge Ram pickup hauling a fifth-wheel trailer," Byron said.

Devon Buchner witnessed the incident and provided the police with a statement.

Buchner told the Tribune he was travelling north in the right hand lane on Highway 97 when he and his wife saw the Subaru try to turn left.

"The little red car thought they had enough time to turn left in front of the truck and trailer, but didn't, so they cut off the truck and got hit," Buchner said, noting the driver of the truck did apply his brakes but was unable to stop.

Members of the Williams Lake RCMP, Williams Lake Fire Department and Emergency Health Services B.C. attended the scene, and members of the fire department directed traffic, during the busy noon hour.

In its upgrade for Highway 97, the Ministry of Transportation plans to move the intersection from Carson Drive a block north to Toop Road.