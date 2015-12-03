Driver escapes logging truck fire

The driver of a logging truck escaped injury Monday near Williams Lake when his truck caught on fire.

The driver of a logging truck escaped injury Monday when his truck caught fire near Williams Lake.

"He was on his way home on Ottoman Drive with an empty truck when he realized something was wrong," Williams Lake Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said. "He stopped, got out, looked underneath and saw the flames. He grabbed whatever he could from the truck and got away safely."

Warnock said a call came in about the fire at 1:30 p.m and the fire department responded with four apparatus and 16 members.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, Warnock said.