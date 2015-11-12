Furnace problems fill home with smoke in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a call early Monday on 12th Avenue North due to a furnace motor problem.

"A call came in for a structure fire at about 4:30 a.m.," Assistant Chief Rob Warnock said. "It turned out the furnace motor had a problem and sucked a bunch of smoke through the whole house."

The fire department turned the furnace and gas off and left it with the homeowners, Warnock said, noting the incident comes as a timely reminder for homeowners to prepare for the season.

"It is very important that people maintain their furnaces, fireplaces, and pellet stoves," he said. "Clean out your chimneys. If you use them, they should be cleaned out once a month."