Clerk robbed at gunpoint

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a brazen armed robbery at the Red Dog Beer and Wine store Saturday night.

Williams Lake Staff Sgt. Del Byron said a handgun was used in the violent crime, which occurred just after 8:30 p.m. at the business, located off Dog Creek Road at 1114 Denny Road.

"A large handgun was pointed at the female clerk," Byron said, noting the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as being about five foot, five inches tall, wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, sunglasses, a black balaclava and gloves.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dirty, older model brown pickup truck with a lift kit, loud exhaust and white passenger door.

Police are asking the public to report any information they may have on the suspect or suspect vehicle.