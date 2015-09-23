Numbers up for School District 27

Marie Sharpe Elementary School students Adrien Tourond (back, left) and Edwin Penner head into Grade 1 class after the bell rings Thursday morning for the start of the 2016/17 school year. Edwin was accompanied to school by his brother Micah (right), 4, and mom, Gemma.

School District 27 is expected to follow suit with the rest of the province this fall by welcoming an increase in student enrolment.

Acting Superintendent Harj Manhas said preliminary numbers indicate the district expects to gain as many as 100 students this year.

“It’s excellent news,” Manhas said Thursday between a hectic schedule of meetings. “It means that more families are moving into the area and that’s great for the health of our communities and our schools.”

The increase in students will also be welcomed news for area educators who will experience more job postings in the district this year as a result.

Manhas, who stepped up from assistant to acting superintendent just a few weeks prior to the start of the school year to replace outgoing superintendent Mark Thiessen, said his transition in the district has been a smooth one so far.

“We are all working together as a team,” Manhas said, noting he has reached out to union representatives to encourage open and transparent decision making and regular communication.

School District 27 has 23 schools as well as a home-school program and manages a yearly budget of more than $52 million.

Education Minister Mike Bernier announced last week that he expects enrolment to be at about 529,000 students across the province this year, an increase of 2,900 from last year.