- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Our Town
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Jail and Bail coming up Wednesday
Williams Lake RCMP officers Andrew Waters (left) and Toby Klassen practice up for the Cops for Cancer fundraising Jail and Bail barbecue taking place in Spirit Square Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
About 25 business and community service workers are lined up to be jailed in the event.
There will be burgers and smokies being cooked up by members of the Rotary Club of Williams Lake for $5.
All proceeds from fines paid to get people out of jail and the barbecue go to the Cops for Cancer fundraiser for paediatric cancer research. Waters, Klassen, Dave Dickson and Joel Kooger from Williams Lake will be joining the seven-day Cops for Cancer relay bike ride which leaves Prince George for Prince Rupert on Friday, Sept. 16.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.