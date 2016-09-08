Jail and Bail coming up Wednesday

Williams Lake RCMP officers Andrew Waters (left) and Toby Klassen practice up for the Cops for Cancer fundraising Jail and Bail barbecue taking place in Spirit Square Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About 25 business and community service workers are lined up to be jailed in the event.

There will be burgers and smokies being cooked up by members of the Rotary Club of Williams Lake for $5.

All proceeds from fines paid to get people out of jail and the barbecue go to the Cops for Cancer fundraiser for paediatric cancer research. Waters, Klassen, Dave Dickson and Joel Kooger from Williams Lake will be joining the seven-day Cops for Cancer relay bike ride which leaves Prince George for Prince Rupert on Friday, Sept. 16.