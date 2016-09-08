- Home
News
Motocross racing this weekend
The MCQMX Championship Series round two of three comes to the lakecity track on Bond Lake Road Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.
Motocross riders from throughout B.C. will be participating.
There will be a $2,500 pro purse and a $1,000 ladies purse up for grabs.
The action runs throughout the day Saturday and Sunday and spectators are welcome to attend.
For more information visit www.mcqmx.ca.
