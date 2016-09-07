Cariboo Fire Centre to lift category three fire ban Friday

Category three fires will be allowed back in the Cariboo Fire Centre's jurisdiction as of Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at noon due to decreased fire wildfire risk.

Fires that are larger than two metres high by three metres wide are category three fires. They also include the burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares, burning of three or more fires concurrently with individual burn piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide, or one or more burning windrows.

Anyone wishing to light a Category three open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

To learn more about open burning categories, fire bans and fire restrictions, please visit:

http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/fire-bans-and-restrictions

Category two fires and campfires are also currently allowed throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Anyone who lights, fuels or uses a Category 2 or Category 3 open fire must comply with the Environmental Management Act and Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

The act requires individuals to check local venting conditions prior to lighting the fire. Local venting conditions can be obtained online at www.bcairquality.ca or by calling 1 888 281-2992.

The rescinding of the Category 3 open fire prohibition in the Cariboo Fire Centre applies to all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands, but does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws and is serviced by a fire department.

Please check with local authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

The Cariboo Fire Centre stretches from Loon Lake near Clinton in the south to the Cottonwood River near Quesnel in the north and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the west to Wells Gray Provincial Park in the east.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.