RCMP to police school zones

With school back in session Wednesday, RCMP are asking drivers to be careful in and around school zones as children walk and are dropped off for classes.

With children on their way back to school this week, police would like to remind the public to be vigilant and obey all traffic laws.

“We will be out and about for the first day of school enforcing school zones,” said Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron.

School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all school days and the speed limit for school zones is 30 kilometres per hour, unless otherwise posted.

Fines begin at $196 and rise significantly with the driver’s speed.

According to provincial law, it is illegal to pass a school bus that is displaying red alternating lights.

Drivers in both directions must stop and wait for the bus driver to load or offload children and disengage the signal lights before proceeding.

Only then is it safe to proceed.

The fine for failing to stop for a school bus is $167.

Similarly, the fine for failing to obey a school guard or school patrol is also $167.

There are a number of schools in the Williams Lake area that employ school crossing guards along some of our busiest roads. Please be on the lookout for these safety guards and be sure to stop for them when directed.

Today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, will be a half day for students in School District 27. Students will be picked up at their respective schools and transported home during the lunch hour and resume full-time studies on Thursday.

For bussing schedules visit www.sd27.bc.ca.