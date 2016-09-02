Assistance finding missing couple requested by Williams Lake RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for information on the whereabouts of Mihai Vornicu, 44, reported missing on Aug. 8, 2016.

The Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing couple, Mihai Vornicu, 44, and his wife Marie Olarte, 58.

They were reported missing to the RCMP on Aug. 8, 2016.

The initial investigation determined that Vornicu’s 2005 Volvo C50 station wagon bearing BC Plate CH096V was found parked on Mackenzie Avenue North in Williams Lake on July 26, 2016.

The vehicle was towed and there had been no attempts to retrieve the vehicle from the impound lot, since that date.

The investigation to date has determined that the couple were in the Mission and Maple Ridge area in the weeks before they disappeared, and that they have property in the Williams Lake area as well as links to Vancouver Island.

Olarte does have current health conditions that may require medical monitoring, which gives rise to further concerns for her wellbeing since their disappearance.

She is described as four feet tall, weighing 99 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet seven inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

RCMP investigators are seeking information on their current whereabouts, as well as any information regarding their travel itinerary and timeline of activity prior to and on the date that the vehicle was found parked in Williams Lake.

“We are asking that any member of the public who may have seen the couple or their vehicle between July 22, 2016 and the present to contact the General Investigation Section for the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-8702, or for those wishing to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477,” RCMP medial relations Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.