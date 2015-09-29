New curriculum in the books for K-9

A new Kindergarten to Grade 9 curriculum will be fully implemented when school resumes next week in B.C.

“When you look at the outcomes we have in B.C. and in the English speaking world and being ranked number one when it comes to reading, science and math, we wanted to ensure that we stay at the top of the world,” said Education Minister Mike Bernier about the new curriculum during a press conference Tuesday.

The main focus of the new curriculum is to underscore the importance of reading, writing and arithmetic, he said. It will also allow for collaboration and communication — skills that are needed in today’s society when students look at trying to get a job or moving to post-secondary education, he added.

Teachers will also begin testing a new curriculum for Grades 10, 11 and 12, and implementing it where they can, with some flexibility, in what Bernier said will be a transition year.

Bernier also said $7 million has been invested in teacher training to help districts purchase equipment, such as computers, for students to learn computer coding in the classroom.

“With technology out there now — it’s been here for a while— we want to make sure that our students are prepared and ready for everything that’s changing in the world.”