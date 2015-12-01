Mayor Walt Cobb to attend regional leaders meeting

Mayor Walt Cobb will be attending a northern mayors and regional directors roundtable on Sept. 9, 2016 in Prince George.

“We want to meet before the Union of BC Municipalities Convention (UBCM) taking place later in the month,” Cobb said during the regular council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 30. “It will be a chance for us to get together to talk about the issues we want to bring forward.”

UBCM travel approved

Council authorized travel, accommodation and associated expenses for mayor, council and the chief administrative officer to attend the UBCM from Sept. 26 to 30, 2016 in Victoria.

The cost for each delegate is approximately $3,198.

Industrial tax exemptions approved

Council approved the North End Industrial Revitalization Tax Exemption application from Inland Diesel Ltd. for a new truck and trailer dealership at 4600 Collier Place.

An application from Northern Vac Services Ltd. for a North End Industrial Revitalization Tax Exemption was also approved for their expanded business and manufacturing building at 4665 Collier Place.

Financial plan for sewer

Council directed staff to look at the sewer costs to develop a financial plan. The details of the project include:

Reviewing sewer related bylaws, analyzing current sources of revenue and payer fairness across sewer system users and detailing the option of introducing a separate storm sewer fee if this will increase fairness.

Proclamations

The city will proclaim National Teen Driver Safety Week, Oct. 16 to 22, 2016 and the month of September 2016 as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in the city.

Coun. Ryll to attend Ferry Meeting

Council approved expenses for Coun. Jason Ryll to attend the B.C. Ferry Working Group meeting being held in Vancouver on Sept. 6, 2016.

Budget 2017

Coun. Scott Nelson said 2017 Budget discussions will be coming up soon.

“We want the community to know we will be looking for their input in the course of the next seven months,” Nelson said. “We will be starting our public meetings and will announce those dates.”