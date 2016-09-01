Government, ICBC and police tackle distracted driving

With tougher penalties now in effect, ICBC, police and the B.C. government are teaming up to launch a month-long campaign to continue to combat distracted driving.

Distracted driving is responsible for approximately one quarter of all fatal crashes in B.C.

Police across the province are still seeing drivers using their cellphones, particularly while waiting at an intersection or stuck in traffic. It's one of the biggest misconceptions about distracted driving and a top excuse police hear. This is especially dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists at intersections.

The fact is the law applies whenever you're in control of your vehicle – even when stopped at a light or in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Studies show that drivers who are talking on a cellphone lose about 50 per cent of what is going on around them, visually.

Police are ramping up their enforcement of distracted driving across B.C. Cell Watch volunteers will also be roadside, reminding drivers to leave their phones alone. And ICBC road safety coordinators will be attending community events inviting the public to try a driving simulator to see firsthand how using a cellphone impacts your ability to drive safely.

The campaign features television and radio advertising as well as digital advertising. You can view an infographic on this month's distracted driving campaign at icbc.com.