Trauma awareness conference offered by RCMP in October

The Prince George RCMP’s Victim Services and Community Policing Sections are hosting an innovative conference this fall.

With support from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, the Healing Through Learning: Trauma-Informed Practice in Northern BC Conference is focused on building resiliency and strengthening relationships with clients who have experienced past trauma.

Scheduled for Oct. 19-21 at the Prince George Civic Centre, the aim of the conference is to bring all client serving sectors together to create a learning opportunity that focuses on better understanding the complexities of trauma.

Keynote speakers bring a wide array of knowledge and talent, and include: Theo Fleury, JR Larose, Dr. Linda O’Neill, Dr. Lori Haskell, Kamal Dhillon, Jesse Miller (Mediated Reality) and Rhonda Fedor.

The conference will also include a dinner hosted by Prince George RCMP Detachment Commander, Superintendent Warren Brown.

“Recognizing the impact of residential schools, violent crime, and other forms of intergenerational trauma, this conference provides an opportunity to plan how to best support clients experiencing these forms of trauma,” advises Krista Levar, Victim Services co-ordinator.

Register online for this valuable conference at: https://www.civicinfo.bc.ca/event/2016/HealingThroughLearning (English only)

For information on Community Policing and Victim Services programs, contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.