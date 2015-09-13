Likely man to stand trial in manslaughter case

A Likely man will stand trial on charges of manslaughter and indignity to human remains.

A Likely man has been committed to stand trial in connection with the February 2013 death of 60-year-old Gary Price.

On Friday, Aug. 26, at the end of a two-week preliminary trial, the judge ruled there was enough evidence for Guy William Smith to stand trial, said Crown Counsel spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.

Smith faces one charge of manslaughter and one charge of indignity to human remains.

His next appearance in B.C. Supreme Court is scheduled for Oct. 11, 2016 in Williams Lake to fix a date for the trial, McLaughlin confirmed.

Price lived in a remote area near Cariboo Lake when he was reported missing by his siblings and extended family on Mar. 3, 2013, after routine contact with him ceased.

Price’s truck was found about one kilometre from Likely on the Keithley Creek Road, pulled over on the shoulder, but pointed towards his home at Cariboo Lake.

After determining Price was last seen alive Feb. 23, 2013, police launched an extensive ground and air search in the days that followed, however, failed to locate his whereabouts.

On Sept. 19, 2014, the Williams Lake RCMP received information of human remains being located on a local property in Likely.

By Oct. 22, 2014, the RCMP confirmed the remains had been identified as that of Price.

Crown Counsel approved charges of manslaughter and indignity to human remains against Smith, then 54, on May 4, 2015 and he was arrested in Saskatoon, Sask. the following day after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

In January of this year, Smith elected to be tried by judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court.