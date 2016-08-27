- Home
News
VIDEO: Kayla Moleschi addresses the crowd at Williams Lake celebration
When it was her turn to speak at a celebration in her honour in Williams Lake, hometown Olympian Kayla Moleschi expressed emotions and gratitude for everyone who helped get her to being part of the Canadian Women's Rugby Sevens Team that won the bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in Rio.
