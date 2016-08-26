Cariboo Regional District board highlights Friday, Aug. 26

Cariboo Regional District board highlights from the Friday, Aug. 26 meeting.

• Concerns Raised Over BC Ambulance Policy Changes

The Cariboo Regional District directors expressed serious concerns over the new BC Ambulance Service policy to not provide medical oxygen to first responders.

First responders should not be required to cover the costs associated with direct patient care throughout the province when they are offering pre-ambulance care in aid to both the BCAS and the public, the board maintains.

The CRD board will be sending a letter to the provincial government highlighting their concerns about these changes and requesting that provincially-funded accounts be set up for first responders from small communities of less than 4,000 people to allow the refilling of first responder oxygen bottles.

• Community Hall Improvements Funded

Earlier this year, the CRD directors approved $150,000 within its 2016 Community Works Fund budget for energy efficiency and drinking water projects at rural community halls and recreation facilities.

The board approved two funding requests from this fund on Aug. 26.

The Horsefly Seniors' Activity and Wellness Centre will receive up to $15,000 to install insulation and energy efficient windows. Increasing the insulation and replacing the old windows in the basement is expected to decrease the monthly energy bill for the building by 50 per cent.

The Likely Community Hall and industrial kitchen will receive up to $5,000 to install a reverse osmosis water system on three water taps. This water system will ensure the drinking and cooking water at the hall meets Ministry of Health drinking water guidelines.

• Recreation Projects Receive Green Light

Reallocation of funding was endorsed for a trail project with the Williams Lake Cycling Club. Due to unforeseen circumstances, a low mobility trail project at the end of Williams Lake is not able to proceed.

As a result, the approved funding for that project of up to $10,000 will be reallocated towards a project on the Fox Mountain trail network to address access issues in the Signal Point area of Williams Lake.

A funding reallocation of $34,750 from the 2016 North Cariboo Recreation and Parks budget was also authorized. CRD directors approved the money be reallocated to complete Phase One of the Barlow Creek Ball Field Project in Ranger Park.

The CRD Board also approved funding up to $79,660 for the concession equipment and ball field upgrades at Barlow Creek as well as replacement of the pump house and repairs to the Community Hall roof at Bouchie Lake.

• Funding for Xat’sull Traditional Pow-wow

Up to $1,000 in Electoral Area Discretionary Funds was approved for the Xat’sull Save-the-Salmon Traditional Pow-wow on Sept. 9-11. Electoral Areas D and F will contribute $500 each from their respective funds.

• Martial Arts Tour

The Shaolin Wushu Martial Arts performance series sponsored by the Cariboo Regional District, District of 100 Mile House, City of Williams Lake, District of Wells, Barkerville Historic Town & Park, City of Prince George and Regional District of Fraser-Fort George wrapped up on August 22.

The four performances were a success in all of the sponsor communities. The group’s following increased as they travelled and the tour finished off with a sold-out show in Prince George. The communities really enjoyed the show and people are looking forward to seeing similar types of entertainment again in the Central Interior.

• Two-Tiered Recreation Rates Coming to the South Cariboo

The CRD Board endorsed the resolution from the South Cariboo Joint Committee regarding recreation pass considerations. There will now be a two-tiered rate system for drop-in activities at the South Cariboo Recreation facility.

Non-residents will be charged a higher fee compared to the corresponding resident rate.

• Updates to Hospital District Act Supported

In support of the Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital District, the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District (CCRHD) board will be sending a letter to the Minister of Health.

The letter will request the Hospital District Act be updated to reflect the recommendations from the 2003 Ministry of Health review and request the Ministry of Health host a province-wide session to discuss this topic with all regional hospital districts.

• Funding for GR Baker Memorial Hospital

The CCRHD board adopted a bylaw to provide funding totalling $146,600 for ventilation system and boiler plant upgrades at the GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel.

• Next Meetings:

Board on the Road – Wells Community Hall

Committee of the Whole – Sept. 22, 2016

CRD Board Meeting – Sept. 23, 2016