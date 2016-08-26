VIDEO: Progress at Sam Ketcham Pool project

While construction continues on the Cariboo Memorial Complex expansion project Sam Ketcham Pool and the modified gym remain open to the public.

“Because it’s under construction and there are changes, we’ve been able to offer incentives to the public, including discounts and a special summer youth pass,” Beth Holden City of Williams Lake events and marketing co-ordinator said.

“We wanted to offer something to say that we appreciate the public’s patience.”

The redevelopment project has been ongoing since March and has another year and a half to go before completion.

Overall the project is on time and on schedule, Geoff Paynton, Director of Community Services reported.

So far, he said they have only had to close the pool and fitness centre a couple of times for a few hours.

"I see people every day who assume the pool is closed," Paynton said. "We say every way we can that the pool is open. We’ve managed it so far. We made a promise to the public to keep it open and that’s what we’re doing.”