Williams Lake ready to celebrate with Kayla Moleschi

Williams Lake welcomes Olympian Kayla Moleschi home with a celebration this Saturday, Aug. 27.

Her parents Andrea and Ron Moleschi will be there too.

“It’s so overwhelming,” Andrea told the Tribune Thursday of her daughter being part of Canada’s Women’s Rugby Sevens team that brought home a bronze medal from the Summer Olympics in Rio.

“I am so very proud of our girl.”

Andrea said Kayla is very humble about the Olympic win.

“She said ‘Mom, I don’t know what to say, I’m surprised by everybody.’ I told her sweetheart, you worked hard for this and it’s been a long four years in the making. You pushed for your dreams. You had a lot of ups and downs and I’m so very very proud of you.”

Last Sunday while Andrea was cooking dinner, she looked over and noticed her husband was crying his eyes out.

“‘I just want to hug my girl, he told me,’” Andrea said. “We miss our girl. We are a very close family.”

Saturday’s celebration is being organized by the City of Williams Lake and the Williams Lake Rugby Football Club.

It kicks off with a small parade departing at 10 a.m. from city hall at 450 Mart Street, proceeding down Borland Avenue and right on North Third Avenue to Marie Sharpe Elementary School, where there will be speeches, photo ops and rugby activities.