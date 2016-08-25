  • Connect with Us

News

SLIDESHOW: Kayla Molsechi returns home to Williams Lake

  • posted Aug 25, 2016 at 5:00 PM

Friends and family of Olympian Kayla Moleschi surprised her with an impromptu welcome home Thursday afternoon in Williams Lake.

As Kayla approached the road to her family home, she was diverted to the nearby Ottoman Drive rugby fields where people were waiting to give her hugs.

A community celebration is planned for Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. with a parade from city hall.

 

Slideshow photos by Lindsay Bishop

Special to the Tribune Advisor

 

 

 

 

