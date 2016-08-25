SLIDESHOW: Kayla Molsechi returns home to Williams Lake

Friends and family of Olympian Kayla Moleschi surprised her with an impromptu welcome home Thursday afternoon in Williams Lake.

As Kayla approached the road to her family home, she was diverted to the nearby Ottoman Drive rugby fields where people were waiting to give her hugs.

A community celebration is planned for Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. with a parade from city hall.

