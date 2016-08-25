New NStQ treaty negotiator named

The Northern Shuswap Treaty Society (NSTS) Board of Directors announced Thursday that Robert (Bob) Moreas has been selected to fill the position of Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw (NStQ) Treaty Negotiator.

Moreas, who was selected after a thorough screening process, will officially begin his duties as the treaty negotiator on Sept. 6, 2016.

He will help the NStQ move forward into Stage 5 Final Agreement Negotiations of the six-stage made-in-BC treaty process.

His office will be situated in the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council building in Williams Lake on a full-time basis.

“Bob joins the NStQ from his home community of Lax Kw’alaams (Lac-wa-lams) and we are very excited to add him to our team,” says Xat’sull Chief Donna Dixon, NSTS board of directors chairperson. “He brings with him six years of experience in negotiations as well as a passion for Aboriginal Rights.”

“We believe that Bob’s experience and skills will enhance the effectiveness of an already strong treaty team,” Dixon adds.

Following his orientation, Moreas will take the lead role at the negotiation table with the support and experience of the entire NStQ Treaty Team.