Williams Lake gets pedestrian controlled crosswalk at Hodgson and Highway 20

A new pedestrian controlled crosswalk was activated Thursday, Aug. 25, at Hodgson Road and Highway 20 in Williams Lake.

"That is good news," said Danielle Burgemaster, who works nearby at the Handi-Mart. "Many children walk across the highway to go to Chilcotin Road Elementary School. It will be good for adult pedestrians too."

For safety reasons and based on feedback from the local school district, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure proceeded with the installation of the crosswalk, the ministry said Thursday in an e-mailed response.

"The ministry heard from the school district that children were finding it difficult to cross at this intersection, and a crosswalk attendant was being used to assist them to cross the roadway to and from the Chilcotin Road Elementary school. The ministry will continue to monitor this intersection closely but at this time, there are no plans to install a speed monitor at this location."

The ministry reminded all drivers to pay attention near schools — particularly as kids head back to school in the next couple of weeks — and obey the posted speed limit.