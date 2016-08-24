Preliminary inquiry continues for Likely man charged with manslaughter

The second week of a preliminary inquiry into charges of manslaughter and indignity to human remains against a Likely man continues this week at the Williams Lake provincial court.

Guy Smith's preliminary inquiry began the week of Monday, July 18, and resumed on Monday, Aug. 22.

It is anticipated the inquiry will last the week.

Smith is charged in connection with the death of 60-year-old Gary Price.

Price lived in a remote area near Cariboo Lake when he was reported missing by his siblings and extended family on Mar. 3, 2013, after routine contact with him ceased.

Price’s truck was found about one kilometre from Likely on the Keithley Creek Road, pulled over on the shoulder, but pointed towards his home at Cariboo Lake.

After determining Price was last seen alive Feb. 23, 2013, police launched an extensive ground and air search in the days that followed, however, failed to locate his whereabouts.

On Sept. 19, 2014, the Williams Lake RCMP received information of human remains being located on a local property in Likely.

By Oct. 22, the RCMP confirmed the remains had been identified as that of Price.

Crown Counsel approved charges of manslaughter and indignity to human remains against Smith, then 54, on May 4, 2015.

Smith was arrested in Saskatoon, Sask. on May 5, 2015, following a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest.

In January of this year, Smith elected to be tried by judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court.

After the preliminary inquiry is completed, the court will determine whether enough evidence has been presented to send the case to trial.

Under the publication ban, no evidence presented during the inquiry can be published by media.