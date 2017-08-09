17 homes evacuated in Prouton Lakes fire near Williams Lake

The wildfire evacuation order issued for the Prouton Lakes wildfire Tuesday, Aug. 8 impacts about 17 properties, reports Cariboo Regional District information officer Emily Epp.

The fire is about 40 kilometres northeast of Williams Lake in the McCauley Lake/Big Lake area and is not contained, said Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Mike McCulley.

“The Prouton Lakes fire is pretty active right now,” McCulley said.

In updating the Tribune Wednesday on some of the local fires he is responsible for reporting on, McCulley said the White Lake East fire (across the Fraser River at Soda Creek) is 40 per cent contained. The Wildwood fire is 20 per cent contained and the Spokin Lake fire is 20 per cent contained.

He said they haven’t seen growth on any of these three fires in several days but conditions could change at any time.

READ: Accused wildfire looter appears in court

“It is extremely hot and dry,” McCulley said. “We are in a very serious drought in the Cariboo which means any of the fires in the Cariboo remain volatile and dangerous.”

He said crews on the Spokin Lake fire are focusing their efforts on the northern half of the fire with the goal of increasing containment to the point that they can make it safe for people to come home.

“We are re-evaluating conditions every day and are in discussions with the CRD multiple times a day,” McCulley said.

Crews are also working hard on the eastern and northern flanks of the White Lake East Fire where this fire is still very active.

There is still plenty of fuel left burning within the perimeter of all three fires, he said.

“We will continue to see smoke from the interior of the fires as fuels from these fires burn off,” McCulley said.

Epp said the CRD is also working to get the message out to wildfire evacuees is to make sure they register with the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System.

That way they can receive a text, call or email when evacuation alerts or orders are put in place or lifted.

Register for emergency notifications at cariboord.ca.

The direct registration link is: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup.

If people do not have access to a computer, Epp asks people to consider having someone register on their behalf so they may be notified by phone, email or text.

Residents can also contact the Cariboo Regional District Williams Lake office during business hours at 250-392-3351 to register over the phone.