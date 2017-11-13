The Cariboo Chevrolet team is collecting nominations for a holiday season van giveaway for someone in need.

Van giveaway contest designed to help those in need

Cariboo Chevrolet seeks stories for pre-holiday giveaway

With this summer’s massive wildfires and evacuations, it’s been a tough year in the Cariboo, and many families are still getting back on their feet.

The Cariboo Chevrolet team wants to help.

General sales manager Doug Peters is asking the community to share the story of a deserving individual or family who would truly benefit from the gift of a van.

“It’s been a difficult year,” Peters reflects. “With the fires and evacuations and now coming into the holiday season, some people are not in the best place, and we want to do what we can to help with that.”

Nominate someone deserving

Do you know a local person or family in need? Peters encourages the community to visit the Cariboo Chevrolet Facebook page, LIKE, POST a 25- to 50-word story about someone you know who truly needs the van then SHARE the page.

Peters and his staff will review the nomination stories and undertake the challenging task of selecting a winner.

“This community has been awesome through a challenging time. Everyone banded together and even though people are back home, it’s far from ‘back to normal’ for some,” Peters says, noting that in a region like the Cariboo, safe, reliable transportation is essential.

“We are the transportation specialists, so this seemed like one way we could give back,” he says. “Whether it’s getting the kids to school or hockey practice, or getting parents to work, the van will give you lots of room to get everyone where they need to go.”

The deadline for nominations is midnight Dec. 19, 2017. Please, no self-nominations.

Continuing the giving spirit

Looking for additional ways to give back? Also starting now at Cariboo Chevrolet is the annual Christmas food drive, where the dealership and community fill a truck with donations for the food bank.

***

Located in Williams Lake, Cariboo Chevrolet is the smart choice for new Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles as well as a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles. Certified Service experts and a full-service Parts department will help keep your vehicle in top shape and driving like new.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Do you struggle with the 5 common concerns of the ‘Sandwich Generation’?

Just Posted

Air quality advisory ended for Williams Lake

The advisory was in effect due to fine particulate matter in the air

Williams Lake athlete playing for bronze in U SPORTS nationals Sunday

Ryan Glanville set to kick off Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. in Kamloops

Children can explore beauty of winter in one-day program at Scout Island

Winter sketching and outdoor exploring part of one day fall break program on Nov. 14

Air quality advisory for Williams Lake

Advisory expected to persist until weather conditions change

Williams Lake Esk’etemc elder receives Indspire Award

Cecilia De Rose is being honoured for her leadership in preserving her culture, heritage and spirituality.

SLIDESHOW: Williams Lake Remembrance Day marked by moving ceremonies

Remembrance Day ceremonies this year were well attended

Veterans who have considered suicide noted in national Remembrance Day service

Studies suggest veterans are more at risk than active service members

PHOTOS: Wacky, weird and wonderful on display at annual Fan Expo

Fandoms from across B.C. take part in this year’s Fan Expo in Vancouver

UPDATE: Coquihalla reopens after vehicle incident

Highway 5 was closed southbound due to a vehicle incident

CP Rail investigating after train derails between Golden and Revelstoke

Initial reports say that 10 cars were involved

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

‘We were sitting ducks’:100-year-old war veteran shares memories of Dieppe

Honorary Col. David Lloyd Hart still remembers every detail of the bloody and chaotic scene in 1942

Most Read