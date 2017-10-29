PHOTO GALLERY: Bantam Female T-Wolves bring OMAHA action to Williams Lake

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves lost one and won one on home ice over the weekend.

Fans packed Rink 2 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Friday night to cheer on the home team against Vernon during OMAHA league action.

It was a tight match-up against the southern squad, with the T-Wolves falling short one goal with a 2-1 final score for Vernon.

Saturday morning saw the T-Wolves rally against Penticton, scoring twice in the game to win 2-0

Netminder Karmyn Fisher got the shut out.

