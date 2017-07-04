Williams Lake celebrates Canada’s 150th with a parade, a festival and five rodeo performances

Canada Day was celebrated in style throughout Williams Lake on Saturday, July 1.

Under bright sunny skies, residents and visitors alike turned out in droves to take in the Daybreak Rotary’s Stampede Parade, the Canada Day celebrations in Boitanio Park and the brand new 4 Directions Festival downtown.

Of course, five pro-rodeo performances brought everyone together at the Stampede Grounds where 15,400 fans took in the action-packed event.

Williams Lake Stampede president Tim Rolph said he couldn’t be happier with the weekend.

“It was fantastic.”