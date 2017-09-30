Remote control car racing proves popular at Stampede Association Wildfire Relief event today

Rock painting, then hiding the painted rocks around the city for other people to find and enjoy is becoming a popular activity in the lakecity and is part of the Stampede Associations Wildfire Relief fundraising events taking place today in the Stampede Grandstand entrance and Let R Buck Saloon, Gaeil Farrar photo

The remote control cars are proving to be a popular activity at the Stampede Association’s Wildfire Relief Fundraiser taking place in the Stampede Grandstand entrance and Let R Buck Saloon today, Sept. 30.

Painting rocks, bouncy castle, temporary tattoos, cotton candy, climbing into a fire truck and other activities are provided for children all day, along with music, a photography booth, and other fundraising activities by community organizations.

Between visits to the various entertainment and fundraising booths people can check in on the BC Barrel Racing finals taking place in the Stampede arena, visit the beer garden, check out a pretty impressive car show, listen to live music and show their support by bidding on the silent and live auction items or donate a food item for the Salvation Army food bank.

Visitors can also take a moment to sign thank-you books for all the fire departments and groups that worked on the wildfires this summer.

There is a silent auction and a live auction starting at 5:30 p.m. which includes a jersey and gloves worn and signed by NHL hockey goalie Carey Price; a backyard makeover donated by Canadian Tire; two tickets to anywhere WestJet flies; First Nations and cowboy art; and all kinds of gift certificates.

Last night people were dancing in the rain for the evening party which continues this evening with country stars Chris Buck Band, Karen Lee Batten, Rollin Trainwreck, One in the Chamber and Clancy Wright and the Silverados. Hopefully the rain holds off tonight for these entertainers who will be on stage again starting at 8 p.m. for the suggested donation of $10.

All activities are being provided by donation of whatever people feel they can afford. Free cowboy hats and canvas bags were also being distributed.

A chilly morning didn’t stop lineups from starting early for the Daybreak Rotary’s breakfast of coffee, eggs, pancakes, and sausages and by 11 a.m. the Lions Club was setting up for hot-dog and hamburger lunch. The Williams Lake Rotary Club is setting up later for a pulled pork sandwich dinner.