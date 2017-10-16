Misery hates company - but Ove has another lesson to learn when he meets Parvaneh, his new neighbour in the film A Man Called Ove. The Swedish film is being screened by the Williams Lake Film Club Oct.20. Photo submitted

By Krista Liebe

Special to the Williams Lake Tribune

The Williams Lake Film Club is happy to bring you A Man Called Ove at the next screening on Friday, October 20. The film will be shown at our home theatre at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The first question I am usually asked about this film is – is it based on a true story? Yes, it definitely is, it is based on life. Ove is 59 years old, he loses his job as he is no longer needed, his wife has passed on, there is not much left for him to do. He visits his wife’s grave every day and enforces the block association rules that only he cares about. He checks out every gate, every parked bicycle, every dog walking on common property, and he does this each and every day. Ove is the quintessential angry old man next door. But hold it, this is not just a sad film about a sad life. This really becomes a comedy drama when a young family enters his life as his new neighbours, accidentally flattening his mailbox with their moving van. Now we slowly learn about Ove’s past life, his happiness with his departed wife, his sorrows, his laughter, his despair. Life has a tendency to throw you curve balls and you will recognize your own in many ways.

A Man Called Ove is based on the Swedish bestseller of the same name. Both the book and the film have been a huge success in Sweden and all over the world and already there are plans to make an American remake with Tom Hanks producing the film and playing the role of Ove. Oh well, let’s stick with the original for now. Rolf Lassgård gives an incredible performance as Ove and he is well supported by the other actors, especially Parvaneh, the young pregnant Iranian newcomer to Sweden and to his neighbourhood, and his scraggly cat. We realize how soft Ove really is when he tells Parveneh the cat likes to go to the bathroom in private. “Please give him that courtesy.”

Yes, we all need some courtesy in our lives. This is shown beautifully in A Man Called Ove, a film which will make you laugh, cry – and think. And it certainly will make you feel good, really good.

“Ove” is a Swedish film with English subtitles. It gives you a great glimpse of life in a small intimate neighborhood in Sweden. It runs for 116 minutes, is rated PG-13, and has been shot in Trollhättan in Sweden.

There will be free refreshments available after the film and some great socializing with old friends – and a great opportunity to make new ones.

Tickets are available at the door and all monies raised are used to support the WL Tutoring Services helping children with learning problems. It is a fun evening, but also an evening which lets you do something good by being there.

See you on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre with A Man Called Ove.