First-time bear hunt provides meat and memories

Tribune/Advisor columnist Ken Wilson, as a youngster, stands with his bow and arrow and his first bear.

My grandfather got me into archery when I was quite young. I often went hunting for rabbits, squirrels and grouse with my bow and then my grandfather took me up to northern Saskatchewan where we went to a friend’s mink ranch.

Mr. Carlson, the owner of the ranch slaughtered old horses to feed the mink and we took the carcass up the valley where the bears were hanging out looking for grub.

We built a blind and when the bear arrived at the carcass my 55-pound bear cub bow was ready to go with a nice sharp broad arrowhead. When the bear showed, I was ready and I made a nice clean shot.

I was the youngest person associated with the Canadian and American Archery Association to shoot a bear that year. I was 13 years old and it gave me lots of bragging rights at school that fall.

The mink ranch owner cooked up a big bear roast for dinner that evening and it was very tasty.

I can’t remember the exact recipe he used but I think this one is close.

Bear is very much like beef with a more robust texture. Taste can vary from where the bear was harvested. I think those bears that have been eating berries taste better.

Bear Roast

RECIPE

Bear roast 3–4 pounds

10 cloves of garlic

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Marinade

2/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup of olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp ground ginger

Take a sharp knife and pierce the roast about two inches deep and put in a clove of garlic. Use all garlic cloves, season with salt and pepper and place in a glass baking dish.

Mix the marinade ingredients and pour over the roast.

Marinate in the fridge for 12-16 hours. Keep basting the roast with marinade.

Transfer the roast to a large roasting pan. Pour the marinade over the roast and cook in a 250 degree oven for up to four-and-a-half hours or until a meat thermometer registers at least 170 degrees.

If you can bare it, bear meat is quite tasty.

Bye for now and Goood Game cooking.