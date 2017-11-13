Thanks to Williams Lake residents, wounded dog finds his forever home

Williams Lake and area residents donated the $1,500 needed last year for Max to have surgery after he was shot. Now, Max lives in the Lower Mainland and his new adopted family wants to say thanks.

Editor;

I am writing this letter to say thank you to the people of Williams Lake who donated $1,500 so a German Shepherd-Husky mix dog who was shot in the leg could have the surgery he needed.

It was necessary to amputate one front leg.

I want you to know that your money was well spent.

On Nov. 25 of last year Max was adopted from the Vancouver SPCA by my son Andy and his family.

Max is a sweet dog – affectionate and lively – hardly realizing that he only has three legs.

He loves to go for walks – especially in the cooler weather. He loves attention and being fussed over.

He is very attached to our son and follows him every chance he gets.

He is similarly attached to our granddaughter and sleeps with her!

I just wanted you to know that Max has truly found his loving, forever home.

Also thanks to the Good Samaritan who assisted in getting him to the SPCA in the first place.

Trudy Phillips

Coquitlam, B.C.