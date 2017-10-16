Thank you Pozzobon family

In hopes of saving future athletes in the rodeo community, Ty Pozzobon’s family made the brave decision to donate his brain to the University of Washington School of Medicine last January.

After examination, researchers discovered that Pozzobon suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopahty (CTE). Although his family suspected his death was the result of repeated head injuries during his bull riding career, this discovery sheds light on an injury that hasn’t been seen in professional bull riding before.

The impact of this research could be huge for other bull riders and athletes.

With the generous donation from the Pozzobon family, researchers will be able to better understand this type of brain injury and develop new treatments and diagnostic tests. For other athletes, knowing what to look out for and being aware of the effects of head injuries both short and long-term could save lives.

A thank you is due to the Pozzobon family for their selfless donation that will contribute to bettering the lives of other young bull riders. The knowledge gained will be invaluable in educating people about the implications of head injuries.

Williams Lake Tribune