Slow don’t on area roads

Editor:

On Friday, Sept. 1 around 6 p.m. our much loved dog Tucker, who we’ve had for 13 years, was run over and killed on our street, Richland Drive.

Whoever hit him did not stop and left him lying in the street. It has been hard for our family and the neighbourhood as he was a friendly, happy dog and brought joy to many people.

I would like to thank our neighbour Fred for picking him up off the street and bringing him to our house. I was sad and angry which prompted me to put a sign at the bottom of our driveway to the person who hit him.

From that sign the kindness of people was shown as flowers have been placed there.

And a young couple we have never met before, who had recently lost their dog, brought a card and flowers to our door on Monday evening.

So to those who care we say thank you.

To whoever hit Tucker, do the right thing and stop next time.

To those who drive too fast on our street, slow down as not only are pets on the street but kids on bikes and skateboards.

Once something happens you can’t take it back.

Lee Jackman

Williams Lake