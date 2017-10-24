Letter: Time for Canada to move away from production and transport of fossil fuels

Send your letters to editor@oakbaynews.com

Thank you for publishing the article by David Suzuki. I appreciate his long-time efforts as a scientist to inform the public about the causes and effects of climate change.

Like many British Columbians, I am very concerned about the potential effects of a diluted bitumen spill in our coastal waters. There is no such thing as a “world class spill response.” There is too much at stake for our sea-life, our wildlife, our communities and our economy to put our coast at such risk. We here in BC have little to gain from Kinder Morgan and much to lose.

I agree with Mr. Suzuki that it is time for us as a country to move away from the production and transport of fossil fuels and to live up to our commitment to the Paris Climate Accord. Our future depends on the decisions we make today. With our forests on fire this past summer and extreme climate events now happening frequently around the globe, we have no time to waste.

Kathryn Ogg

Oak Bay

Previous story
Liabilities of a rapacious industry

Just Posted

Bantam T-Wolves capture gold in Quesnel

Tier II team goes undefeated in five games

PHOTO: On course for fall

Williams Lake golf course an oasis for animals readying themselves for winter

Search continues near Ashcroft for missing Prince George woman

Last seen in Williams Lake, Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley

Sisters in Spirit Walk honours women lost to violence

Williams Lake residents participated in a vigil and walk Friday to show solidarity for the families who have lost women to violence.

CRD wants feedback on wildfire emergency response

The Cariboo Regional District will be hosting meetings and using a survey to gain feedback about its emergency response to the wildfires.

Terrace River Kings overcome Williams Lake Stampeders 6-5

It was a back-and-forth game, played into second overtime before the team secured the win

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

Silver Creek farm search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Opponents of LGBTQ program to file human rights complaint against Surrey School District

District denied Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by B.C. city councillor

Complainant was a teen during the alleged 1992 incident

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Most Read