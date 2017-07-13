Highway crews jump into action

Cantex Okanagan workers can add fire fighting skills to their resumé after working several days fighting wildfires that started just south of Williams Lake Friday afternoon.

The crews have been a familiar site on Highway 97 south since last fall between the city and 150 Mile House where a major multi-million-dollar highway upgrade and twinning project has been underway as well as the Williams Lake Indian Band’s business and residential development project.

So, when fires threatened the construction area and neighbouring homes at Sugar Cane, the crews jumped into action.

“This area is our responsibility and so we need to protect the site,” said one employee.

Along with some Sugar Cane residents who also stayed behind to fight the blaze Friday night, Cantex crews brought their water trucks and staff and worked to keep the flames from taking homes.

On Monday, crews were still working to put out hot spots in the forests surrounding the construction site and were rewarded with ice cream all around for a job well done.

