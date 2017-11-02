Dance away during Swing Night at the Limelight

Photo submitted Tom Keenlyside will be a featured soloist backed by Williams Lake’s own Cariboo Gold Dance Band at a show on Nov. 18 in Williams Lake.

Saturday Nov. 18 is going to be an incredible evening for Big Band enthusiasts. The Cariboo Gold Dance Band will be playing its third annual fall performance “Swing Night at the Limelight” Theatre.

This year’s show is going to be even more amazing than before, as the band will be featuring a very special guest, Mr. Tom Keenlyside.

Keenlyside is a JUNO Award-winning saxophonist and jazz flute player based in Vancouver. He has played alongside some of the jazz world’s most famous musical artists. For this year’s performance at the Limelight Theatre, Mr. Keenlyside will be the featured soloist backed by Williams Lake’s own Cariboo Gold Dance Band.

“We are so fortunate to have this talented musician coming to our community to perform. His schedule as an “A” list saxophonist and flute player on the west coast is always full but he has made time to travel to Williams Lake and perform with the dance band,” explains bassist Bill Hyde.

Though his main focus of late is jazz and fusion, Tom has worked with a wide variety of popular groups including Aerosmith, David Lee Roth, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, INXS and many others.

Keenlyside currently composes and produces music commercially and for personal enjoyment. He writes and produces radio and TV ads and has worked on numerous television and cartoon scores. His love of jazz composition and live performance is realized through notable collaboration with many talented, local and visiting singers and instrumentalists in the Vancouver area.

One of Keenlyside’s current projects is the jazz quartet, Altered Laws, co-founded with celebrated Vancouver-based pianist, Miles Black. The ensemble performs regularly, and Keenlyside and Black are currently writing new material for the quartet’s next round of production to accompany well received albums “The Outsiders”, “Metaphora” and “Live at the Cellar.”

“This is one show you don’t want to miss,” says Mike Barbour, sax player for the Cariboo Gold. Tom’s bio really says it all — he is such a talent and has so much passion when he plays – it’s no wonder there is such a demand for his time as a musician.”

As a freelance player, Keenlyside has worked on several TV variety shows, playing saxophone with popular acts such as Tom Jones, Chaka Khan, Boz Skaggs, Paul Anka, Kenny Rogers, Teddy Pendergrass, Peggy Lee, Dizzy Gillespie, Jack Jones, Mel Torme, Andy Williams, and many more.

Keenlyside also played alto sax with the famous Don Costa Orchestra for a full television season.

Recently, Keenlyside continues to hone his craft focusing on jazz and jazz fusion for saxophone and flute, and playing with Natalie Cole, Harry Connick Jr., and Diana Krall. He has recorded with other popular artists including The Barenaked Ladies and Jim Byrnes, which earned him a JUNO award for best gospel/R&B on “That River”.

Complementing the show this year, the WL Ballroom Dancers will also be putting on a demonstration of a West Coast Swing routine that is sure to impress and maybe even get you thinking about joining the group.

This a family friendly event sponsored by the Cariboo Regional District, the City of Williams Lake and the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society that promises to be great.

Doors at the Limelight Theatre will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at The Open Book and at the door. $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and kids.

Mark Nov. 18 on your calendar and support live Big Band music in your community. This is one show you don’t want to miss.