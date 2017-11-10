Corb Lund connection to Williams Lake ranching family

LeRae Haynes

Special to the Tribune

Williams Lake resident and long-time area rancher Tim Brewin is looking forward to seeing country music superstar Corb Lund in concert this weekend, and not only because of the great music.

The two men have family connections that go back decades, from when Corb was about five years old.

“I was a good friend of his dad Darwin Lund, who was a rancher and one of the local vets in Tabor, Alberta where I grew up,” Tim Brewin explained, adding that Darwin, his vet partner Don Hamilton and the Brewin family formed a company to import cattle from Italy, to introduce things like a better rate of gain.

Darwin Lund was also a well-known rodeo cowboy in Canada and the U.S. and travelled to places like Australia and Zambia to perform in rodeos. His mom, Patty, was well-known as a barrel racer and rodeo queen, according to Brewin.

When Corb was around 12 years old, he joined both 4-H clubs where Tim was leader: the Bon Ayr 4-H beef club and the Tabor light horse 4-H club. Corb’s younger sister and brother, who were twins, also joined.

“4-H was always important to me –—it has so much to offer kids. I encouraged my own kids to get involved. It gives kids the opportunity to travel, to develop public speaking and record-keeping skills, and to build friendships that can last a lifetime,” Tim continued.

“All the Brewins were good friends with the Lunds, and Corb and my brother Gerald thought a lot of one another. Corb agreed to perform some of his own songs at Gerald’s funeral,” he stated.

“One of my nephews was sitting next to me, and after one of Corb’s songs, he said, ‘Man, that guy sounds exactly like Corb Lund!’

“When I told him it was Corb Lund, he started phoning and texting his wife to tell her he was at a free Corb Lund concert.”

Tim said that he has a tremendous amount of admiration and respect for Corb.

“His music just has appeal; it’s country and-often relates to true life. He played with Ian Tyson quite a bit, Ian was one of his early mentors and they travelled and played together,” Tim added.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing him —I always do. What I enjoy most when I go to one of his performances is the way he connects with me and my family. It means so much.”