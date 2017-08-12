Alan Moberg performing at Metis Jamboree

Alan Moberg is part of the lineup performing at the Metis Jamboree taking place in McLeese Lake this weekend. Gaiel Farrar photo.

Canadian troubadour Alan Moberg enjoys morning coffee in McLeese Lake after his performance Friday evening at the fifth annual Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Jamboree taking place this weekend at the McLeese Lake Community Hall.

Moberg, writer of the Williams Lake Stampede Song, will be on stage again Saturday at 7:20 p.m.

Moberg says his day job is doing landscape maintenance at Ganges on Salt Spring Island.

“If I am sweeping a curb and someone notices me I say I used to sweep women off their feet but that was a long time ago,” he jokes with another song in the making.

Other performers include Metis fiddler JJ Lavalee, the Lucier Brothers, Fagen Furlong, Ben Jerome, Peter Thorne, Pat Myre, Al Giddeons and Co., JR Goodwin and others.

Admission is free because of the wildfire situation, but cash donations are accepted for the local fire department and food banks.