Entertainment
Release party planned for Static
The lakecity band Static with Jeanette McDonald (from the left), J.J. Bidulka, Randy Randle, Garry Grosso, Grant McDonald and Charli-Anne Erho will hold their second CD release party, Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Ramada Convention Centre from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
Their special guests will be the band Run Home Jack. Tickets for this adult only release party are $10 at the door.
