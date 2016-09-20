Release party planned for Static

The lakecity band Static with Jeanette McDonald (from the left), J.J. Bidulka, Randy Randle, Garry Grosso, Grant McDonald and Charli-Anne Erho will hold their second CD release party, Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Ramada Convention Centre from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Their special guests will be the band Run Home Jack. Tickets for this adult only release party are $10 at the door.