Performances in the Park winds up in Williams Lake

It was a bright sunny evening with a full house crowd gathered at Boitanio Park for the final Performances in the Park concert of the summer on Thursday evening Aug. 25. There was lots of dancing and hola hooping when Run Home Jack took to the stage playing popular cover band hits. In the second act Wayne's Buddy Rose from Bella Coola closed out the night and concert series with some more mellow interesting tunes billed as "country, dirt-rock with a pirate smile.

