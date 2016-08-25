Final Sunday Biscuits concert features Haida Gwaii musician

I can’t believe it but this weekend is already the final chapter in the Sunday Biscuits concert series at the Bean Counter.

Many thanks to everybody that’s made it down, as well as the Bean for hosting, Devon and Jen for serving up some fantastic brunch foods, and the Tribune for all their help spreading the word.

For the final episode of Sunday Biscuits, we have the Alkemist and M Lund joining us.

The Alkemist (aka Jay Afbreken) is a psychedelic folk one-man-band outfit from Haida Gwaii.

We had Jay down to kick off last year’s Safety Meeting series with High Society, and he was the perfect guy to set the tone for the season.

I am equally excited to have him back in town to wrap up the Sunday Biscuits series.

The Alkemist sings while playing some combination of drums, banjo, and fiddle, and leads you down a dark, enchanted rabbit hole of sounds. As a solo act or as part of the duo Shadows Cast, Jay has become a mainstay on the interior folk fest scene.

Joining the Alkemist is the Cariboo’s own (via Australia) M. Lund. Despite being relatively new to town, you might recognize Lund from his role in the WL Studio Theatre production of Cabaret.

I can’t wait to hear the acoustic singer-songwriter stylings he has in store for us.

If you haven’t checked out a Sunday Biscuit at the Bean Counter, this is your last chance! The final episode is this Sunday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Alkemist will play around 10:30 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m. M. Lund will play around 11:30.

It’s suggested $5 for music, and nobody will be turned away due to lack of funds. Come on down for brunch and a coffee, and some sweet sweet music, hope to see you then!