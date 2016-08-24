Performances in the Park rocks out to end the season

Angela Sommer is at the helm of Performances in the Park each week.

Angela Sommer

Special to Tribune/Advisor

Come out and rock it out on closing night of Performances in the Park 2016 this Thursday evening, Aug. 25 in Boitanio Park.

Run Home Jack, a high energy cover band covering all genres, will play rock, pop and country tunes at 6 p.m.

The series closes with Wayne’s Buddy Rose playing at 7 pm. This dynamic trio from Bella Coola plays country, dirt-rock with a pirate smile.

The trio blends styles to create original sound, energy and the unexpected.

The Art in the Park kid’s corner, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake will be providing art activities for the kids.

Cody‘s Bannock and Taylor Made Cakes will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, cupcakes and sweets.

Arty the Art Walker will be on site as part of the 2016 Art Walk and Sale taking place in the city until Sept. 10.

And rember that in the hours before the concert, businesses in the downtown core offer sales between 3 p.m. and closing time.

Check out our Facebook page for a listing of participating businesses.